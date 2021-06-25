Left Menu

Mumbai: Owner of tugboat that sank during cyclone Tauktae booked for culpable homicide

Barge P305 and Varaprada - both support vessels working for the state-run ONGCs offshore oilfields near Mumbai had borne the brunt of cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall on Gujarat coast on May 17.At least 11 personnel, who were working on the tugboat, had died in the incident.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 12:31 IST
Mumbai: Owner of tugboat that sank during cyclone Tauktae booked for culpable homicide
  • Country:
  • India

A case of culpable homicide has been registered in Mumbai against the owner of Varaprada tugboat that sank in the Arabian Sea during last month's cyclone Tauktae, in which 11 persons were killed, an official said on Friday. Barge P305 and Varaprada - both support vessels working for the state-run ONGC's offshore oilfields near Mumbai – had borne the brunt of cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall on Gujarat coast on May 17.

''At least 11 personnel, who were working on the tugboat, had died in the incident. During the rescue operation, two of its workmen were rescued by the Navy teams,'' the official said.

An FIR under IPC section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 34 (common intention) was registered against the tugboat owner on Thursday at the Yellow Gate police station on the complaint of chief engineer of the boat and one of survivors, he said.

Nobody has been arrested in this connection so far and the probe is underway, he added. A total of 274 crew were reported missing on May 17 (261 from Barge P305 and 13 from Tug Varaprada). While 186 survivors from P305 and two from Varaprada were picked up at sea, 70 mortal remains (bodies) were recovered at sea by ships of Indian Navy and Coast Guard. Besides, eight bodies were recovered along the coast in Raigad district of Maharashtra and another eight bodies washed ashore the Gujarat coast near Valsad, officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021