There's no such report: Sisodia over claims that Delhi inflated oxygen need during Covid 2nd wave

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday denied existence of any report by the Supreme Court-appointed Oxygen Audit Committee about Delhi exaggerating its oxygen requirement by four times during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.At an online press briefing, he accused the BJP of lying about such a report.There is no such report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 12:52 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@msisodia)
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday denied the existence of any report by the Supreme Court-appointed Oxygen Audit Committee about Delhi exaggerating its oxygen requirement by four times during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At an online press briefing, he accused the BJP of lying about such a report.

''There is no such report. We have spoken to the members of the Oxygen Audit Committee formed by the Supreme Court. They said they have not signed or approved any such report.

''The BJP is presenting a false report that it prepared at its party headquarters. I challenge them to present such a report which has signatures of the members of the oxygen audit committee,'' Sisodia said.

By doing this, the BJP is not abusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but ''those who lost their family members due to oxygen shortage when coronavirus cases were at its peak, he said and accused the Union government of mismanagement ''which led to the oxygen crisis''.

Delhi was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with a shortage in oxygen supply at various city hospitals adding to the woes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

