Russia says Britain, U.S. are trying to incite Black Sea conflict -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 12:57 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Friday accused Britain and the United States of trying to incite conflict in the Black Sea and said it would defend its borders by all possible means, including with its military, RIA cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.
Russia on Thursday warned Britain it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British watchdog plans investigation into Amazon's use of data - FT
ANALYSIS-The great British reopening: how investors are picking their bets
PREVIEW-Soccer-Belgian expectations cooled but still fancied to beat Russia
Russia expels North Macedonian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
Bus crash in Russia kills 6, injures 15 others