Missing cloth trader found killed in UP, 2 held

A cloth merchant was found slain on Friday, two weeks after he disappeared – with his two friends arrested and charged with his murder, police said.

Chand (27) went missing on June 11. His body was found in the Kidwai Nagar locality that falls under the Kotwali police station area after the questioning of the suspects – Asif and Khanna.

The two confessed to the crime and led the police to the plot where the body was dumped.

