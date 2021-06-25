Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 13:27 IST
Wrestler Sushil Kumar to remain in jail as court extends judicial custody till July 9
A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar till July 9 in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Aggarwal at the end of the 14-day judicial custody. He is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide, and kidnapping.

According to the counsel of the accused, he has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail, where he was earlier lodged.

Kumar, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

The police have claimed that Sushil Kumar is the "main culprit and mastermind" of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

Sushil Kumar was nabbed on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. Till now, he has undergone police and judicial custody of 10 and 23 days, respectively.

A total of 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

