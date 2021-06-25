Left Menu

ED raids former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's premises in Nagpur, Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur and Mumbai, in connection with an alleged money laundering case, said an official on Friday.

Visuals from outside Anil Deshmukh's residence.. Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur and Mumbai, in connection with an alleged money laundering case, said an official on Friday. According to ED, the raids are been conducted at five places.

ED is conducting searches at his at his residences in Mumbai and Nagpur, his official residence Dnyaneshwari bungalow at Malabar Hill and the residence of his CA, Somewhere in Worli. This comes a day after the ED, probing an alleged corruption case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, recorded the statement of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raju Bhujbal on Thursday, said an official.

The ED on May 11 registered a case of money laundering against Deshmukh. Earlier in April, the CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed based on section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B). During the searches, the CBI recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, sources confirmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

