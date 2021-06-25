Delhi court extends judicial custody of Sushil Kumar in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case

A Delhi Court on Friday extended for another 14 days the judicial custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter leading to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar. A magistrate has extended Kumar's judicial custody till July 9 after he was presented before the court on the expiry of his earlier period of judicial custody.

On June 2, Kumar was remanded to judicial custody till June 11, which was later extended till June 25. According to Kumar's defence counsel, he has been shifted from Mandoli to Tihar Jail.

Advertisement

He was earlier remanded to six days of police custody which was later extended to four days. Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Dhankar. Earlier, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Kumar in connection with the case.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police. An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4, in which some wrestlers were injured and had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, who was one of them, died during the treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)