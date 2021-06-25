Left Menu

Imam castrated, killed by wife for planning another marriage

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 13:57 IST
  Country:
  India

An Imam in a village here was castrated and beaten to death by his first wife for planning another marriage, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Shikarpur village on Thursday evening when Hazra injured Maulvi Vakil Ahmad, Imam at a mosque in Bhora Khurd Village.

She told police that her husband was planning another marriage and an argument over the issue turned violent, leading to his death.

A case was registered against her at Bhorakla police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Nitendra Singh said, adding the victim’s body was sent for postmortem.

