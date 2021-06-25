Encounter between militants, security forces in Shopian district in J-K
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Hanjipora area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces personnel who retaliated.
There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he added.
