U'khand min demands inclusion of Ganga's tributaries in Namami Gange project

Uttarakhand minister Bishan Singh Chufal on Friday made a strong pitch for the inclusion of the Ganga's tributaries in the Namami Gange project, saying 100 per cent cleaning of the river is not possible until its tributaries are also cleaned. He said other Himalayan rivers flowing through the state like the Kali, Gaula and Rispana should also be treated as Ganga's tributaries because all of them merge in it at one point or the other. ''Hundred per cent purity of the Ganga can only be achieved when its tributaries are also cleaned under the Namami Gange project,'' Chufal, who recently met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi with his suggestion, said.

Chufal, the minister for drinking water in the Uttarakhand government, also demanded budgetary allocation from the Centre for setting up treatment plants at nine polluting stretches of the Ganga. He said Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat responded positively to his suggestions and assured that the tributaries would be incorporated into future projects. The Namami Gange programme is an integrated conservation mission, approved by the Union government in June 2014, to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga river.

Advertisement

PTI CORR ALM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)