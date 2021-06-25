Left Menu

U'khand min demands inclusion of Ganga's tributaries in Namami Gange project

Hundred per cent purity of the Ganga can only be achieved when its tributaries are also cleaned under the Namami Gange project, Chufal, who recently met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi with his suggestion, said.Chufal, the minister for drinking water in the Uttarakhand government, also demanded budgetary allocation from the Centre for setting up treatment plants at nine polluting stretches of the Ganga.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 13:59 IST
U'khand min demands inclusion of Ganga's tributaries in Namami Gange project
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand minister Bishan Singh Chufal on Friday made a strong pitch for the inclusion of the Ganga's tributaries in the Namami Gange project, saying 100 per cent cleaning of the river is not possible until its tributaries are also cleaned. He said other Himalayan rivers flowing through the state like the Kali, Gaula and Rispana should also be treated as Ganga's tributaries because all of them merge in it at one point or the other. ''Hundred per cent purity of the Ganga can only be achieved when its tributaries are also cleaned under the Namami Gange project,'' Chufal, who recently met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi with his suggestion, said.

Chufal, the minister for drinking water in the Uttarakhand government, also demanded budgetary allocation from the Centre for setting up treatment plants at nine polluting stretches of the Ganga. He said Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat responded positively to his suggestions and assured that the tributaries would be incorporated into future projects. The Namami Gange programme is an integrated conservation mission, approved by the Union government in June 2014, to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga river.

PTI CORR ALM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021