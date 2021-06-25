Left Menu

Ker: Man held for impregnating minor girl

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-06-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:04 IST
Ker: Man held for impregnating minor girl
Kerala Police on Friday arrested a 21-year old man for allegedlyimpregnating a minor girl.

Police said they have arrested Thiruvananthapuram native Akhil who had met the girl online.

''We have arrested the man. He got married to another girl three months ago. But got in touch with this minor girl online,'' police said.

Police registered the case based on a complaint forwarded to it by the district child line committee.PTI RRT SS PTI PTI

