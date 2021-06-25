Left Menu

6 of family drown as car plunges into pond in UP

PTI | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 25-06-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:26 IST
Six members of a family drowned as their car overturned and fell in a pond here on Friday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Kumar Singh (38), Snehlata (35), Shatrohan Kumar (30), Soumya (18), Lily (14) and Uttkarsh (12) – residents of Manhana village in Gonda district.

The incident took place near Lokhava village in the Maharajganj Terai police station area of Balrampur district when the family was travelling to the Devi Patan temple for Uttkarsh's birthday, they said.

The car overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist, they added.

With the help of the villagers, the victims were evacuated and sent to the District Memorial Hospital where doctors declared them dead, Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Mishra said, adding the bodies were sent for postmortem.

