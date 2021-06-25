Left Menu

Six new judges take oath in MP High Court

The total sanctioned post of judges in Madhya Pradesh, including the chief justice, was 53, of which 30 have been filled, the official said.With this, even after the swearing-in of six judges, the Madhya Pradesh High Court, with its bench in Indore and Gwalior, will remain short of 23 judges.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 25-06-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq on Friday administered oath of office to six newly-appointed judges in a ceremony held here. Speaking to PTI, High Court Registrar General Rajendra Kumar Vani said new judges Anil Verma, Arun Kumar Sharma, Satyendra Kumar Singh, Sunita Yadav, Deepak Kumar Agarwal and Rajendra Kumar (Verma) were sworn in. The total sanctioned post of judges in Madhya Pradesh, including the chief justice, was 53, of which 30 have been filled, the official said.

With this, even after the swearing-in of six judges, the Madhya Pradesh High Court, with its bench in Indore and Gwalior, will remain short of 23 judges.

