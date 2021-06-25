Five Pak paramilitary soldiers killed in attack on security forces in Balochistan

Terrorists ambushed security forces patrolling a remote district in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing five of them before fleeing the scene, according to a media report on Friday.

Five soldiers of Frontier Corps Balochistan were killed in an exchange of fire with the terrorists, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces. Heavy losses were inflicted on terrorists during the incident in the Sangan area of District Sibi in Balochistan, Dawn newspaper reported.

A search operation is also in progress to block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators, the ISPR said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has condemned the attack.

''Terrorists cannot demoralise us by carrying out such cowardly attacks. The state will fight against terrorists with all its might,'' he said, Earlier this month, four soldiers from FC Balochistan were killed in a blast on the Marget-Quetta Road.

Resource-rich Balochistan for a long time has witnessed violence by the Taliban and Baloch nationalists.

