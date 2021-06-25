Prosecutors seek trial for former Atlantia execs over 2018 bridge collapse - sources

Italian prosecutors investigating the deadly collapse of a bridge in 2018 have asked for 59 defendants, including former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci, to be sent for trial, two judicial sources told Reuters. The road bridge, operated by Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, collapsed in the port city of Genoa on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people and laying bare the dire state of Italy's crumbling infrastructure.

Prosecutors have also asked for Autostrade, engineering unit SPEA, former SPEA boss Antonino Galatà, and former transport ministry officials to be sent to trial, the sources said. Autostrade and SPEA declined to comment. The ministry and lawyers representing Castellucci and Galatà did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

The court will now set a date for the start of preliminary hearings, at the end of which a judge will decide whether to accept the prosecutors' request. Managers at Autostrade and SPEA allegedly did not properly check the state of the bridge and did not correct serious issues that started to emerge only a few years after the viaduct opened in 1967, according to a document on the prosecutors' findings seen by Reuters.

The charges brought against the defendants include homicide, forgery and malicious omission of precautions to prevent disasters. The criminal code provides for a maximum sentence of 15 years. Under Italian law, firms can be held responsible for their employees' actions. Convictions for the companies could lead to fines and increase risks over legal claims in civil courts.

The prosecutors have decided to exclude from the trial request 10 suspects, on which further assessments and investigations will be carried out, the sources said. Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, earlier this month agreed to sell its 88% stake in Autostrade to Italian state lender CDP to try to end a long-running dispute with the government sparked by the 2018 disaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)