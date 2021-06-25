Day not far when Indian Navy will be among world's top 3: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the day is not far when India's Navy will figure in the world's top three mightiest navies.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the day is not far when India's Navy will figure in the world's top three mightiest navies. He was addressing officers and sailors of Southern Naval Command.
"I have visited Kochi and Karwar. Yesterday, I also reviewed Project Seabird at Karwar, which will be Asia's largest Naval Base in future. I am assured that these ongoing projects will fulfil not just our strategic but also the operational needs," he said. He further said that in a changing geopolitical and economic perspective, the importance of the Indian Ocean will only increase.
"In a two-year span as the Defence Minister, I was not knowing that Southern Naval Command has a world-class training facility. I am surprised," the Minister said. Earlier in the day, the Minister reviewed the construction work of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) at the Southern Naval Command.
Expressing his pleasure at first-hand reviewing of the construction work of the IAC, he said that the project was originally approved by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and has made significant progress in the recent past despite COVID. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh dedicates to nation BRO's Centres of Excellence
Road accidents in India are like silent pandemic: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh approves budgetary support of nearly Rs 499 crore for innovations in defence sector
India, Japan conduct bilateral naval exercise in Indian Ocean
Rajnath SIngh approves Rs 498.8 cr budgetary support for Defence innovation