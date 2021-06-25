Left Menu

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J-K's Kupwara

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 15:41 IST
An infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Security forces foiled the infiltration bid in Tangdhar area, the officials said.

Some arms and ammunition were left behind by the infiltrators.

The recovery includes an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, two hand grenades and six packets of heroin worth Rs 30 crore, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

