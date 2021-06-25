Left Menu

Incident being taken out of context, says Robert Vadra over his vehicle being challaned

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, who was challaned by Delhi Police for "dangerous driving," on Friday said that he was not driving the car and the incident was being taken out of context.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 15:52 IST
Incident being taken out of context, says Robert Vadra over his vehicle being challaned
Businessman Robert Vadra. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Archana Prasad Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, who was challaned by Delhi Police for "dangerous driving," on Friday said that he was not driving the car and the incident was being taken out of context.

Speaking to ANI Varda said: "Taking every incident out of context, I was not even driving the vehicle and I was sitting behind and working on the laptop. It was a very small crash," he said. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Nizamuddin area.

"I am very shocked and surprised to see this news everywhere. It was a simple incident which occurred around Nizamuddin, when I was taking right turn and we were not speeding or anything like that, we were just going in the normal direction. A taxi driver missed his turn (Barapulla turn) and started reversing." Vadra said his driver had applied breaks on time so that his vehicle did not crash into the taxi and due to that the car with his security detail crashed into the rear of his car. "We parked the car on the side to see everyone is safe and okay," Vadra said.

Vadra further said that it was wrong and disturbing to label the incident as "dangerous driving." "Whatever the challan and formalities are has to go through no matter who you are in the country but when I am not driving the car why I am being told dangerous driving and all. This is incorrect and wrong it should be stopped I don't want to be maligned," Vadra added.

According to the Delhi Police, the vehicle of Robert Vadra was challaned on Wednesday morning when he was on his way to his office. "The vehicle of Robert Vadra was challaned under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (Dangerous driving). Vadra was going to his office on Wednesday morning with his security personnel. Suddenly his car was hit from behind after it decelerated," said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021