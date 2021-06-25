Left Menu

Court remands Iqbal Kaskar in seven-day NCB custody in drugs case

A court at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday remanded Iqbal Kaskar, underworld don Dawood Ibrahims brother, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB for seven days to facilitate his questioning in a drugs case.Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday after his alleged involvement in the case surfaced following the recent seizure of 27 kg of hashish.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:25 IST
Court remands Iqbal Kaskar in seven-day NCB custody in drugs case
  • Country:
  • India

A court at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday remanded Iqbal Kaskar, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for seven days to facilitate his questioning in a drugs case.

Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday after his alleged involvement in the case surfaced following the recent seizure of 27 kg of hashish. In 2017, Kaskar was arrested by police in neighbouring Thane in an extortion case. He is currently lodged in a Thane jail for the offence commited under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

On Friday, he was produced before the magistrate, who sent him to the NCB custody for interrogation in the case pertaining to the seizure of hashish.

''On perusal of the remand report and case diary, it appears that the case is of serious nature triable by special court. Hence, sufficient opportunity of investigation is required,'' the magistrate said, while handing over his custody to the anti-drugs agency. The NCB had recently arrested seven persons in two cases in which 27 kg of hashish was recovered. During investigation, it came to light that the narcotics drug was sourced from Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, the alleged role of Kaskar surfaced in the case, officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021