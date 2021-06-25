Taliban's actions inconsistent with pursuit of peace in Afghanistan, says Blinken
The Taliban's actions in Afghanistan are totally inconsistent with the pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the country, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday during a visit to Paris.
"We're looking very carefully at the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and were also looking very hard whether the Taliban is at all serious about a peaceful resolution of the conflict," Blinken told a joint news conference with his French counterpart. "Actions that try to take the country by force, of course, are totally inconsistent with finding a peaceful resolution," Blinken added.
