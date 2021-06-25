Left Menu

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:54 IST
Himanta assures rape-murder victim's kin of speedy justice
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday assured of speedy justice to the parents of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Morigaon district a few days ago.

The girl, who hailed from Balidunga village in Bhuragaon police station area, was found dead in a jute field near the Brahmaputra River on June 20. She was suspected to have been raped and murdered.

After visiting the victim's parents at Bhuragaon during the day, Sarma told reporters that all the culprits will be arrested and exemplary punishment meted out to them.

Police have registered a case and arrested one person in connection with the incident.

''All rape cases will be dealt with by fast-track courts and justice as per law will be ensured,'' Sarma, who visited Bhuragaon police station along with DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to take stock of progress in the probe, said.

