Oxygen crisis: Court seeks police reply on plea for FIR against Jaipur Golden Hospital for deaths

A Delhi court on Friday sought a status report from the police on a plea seeking registration of an FIR for the offence of murder against Jaipur Golden Hospital management for deaths of COVID patients allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:58 IST
A Delhi court on Friday sought a status report from the police on a plea seeking registration of an FIR for the offence of murder against Jaipur Golden Hospital management for deaths of COVID patients allegedly due to oxygen shortage. As many as 21 critically ill COVID-19 patients had died at the hospital on the night of April 23-24 as the hospital allegedly awaited the oxygen supply to be replenished.

Six family members of the deceased have approached the court claiming that the hospital management should be punished but police, with mala fide intention, have neither arrested nor set up an inquiry against them. Metropolitan Magistrate Vivek Beniwal has directed Delhi Police to submit the status report on the plea and posted the matter for July 13 for further hearing.

The families have requested the court to take cognizance of the offenses such as murder, criminal intimidation, death by negligence, cheating, criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence, summon and try the accused for these offences. In the plea filed through advocates Sahil Ahuja and Siddhant Sethi, the complainants have stated that the hospital management should have stopped admitting the patients or start discharging them if they were low on oxygen supply.

“Keeping everyone in dark and thereby not providing the proper oxygen support which led to the death is an act of culpable homicide on their part all whilst the accused hospital minted money and raised invoices,” it stated. Calling it “rash negligence”, the complainants said that it is crystal clear that the hospital management has murdered the complainant's family members, played fraud, conspired and, threatened them.

