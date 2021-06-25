Left Menu

Army Chief General Naravane visits Shimla-based Army Training Command

The Chief of the Army Staff, General MM Naravane on Friday visited the Shimla-based Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:14 IST
Chief of the Army Staff, General MM Naravane at the Army Training Command on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
The Chief of the Army Staff, General MM Naravane on Friday visited the Shimla-based Army Training Command (ARTRAC). He was briefed on a range of issues including strategic - military futures, doctrinal corrections, operational challenges and preparedness, technological infusion and training pedagogy.

According to a press statement from the Army, the COAS was apprised about a number of initiatives being undertaken to maximise the effectiveness of the Indian Army and steps taken to make professional military education (PME) more contemporary and responsive to current challenges. General Naravane also called on Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Later, the Army Chief and the President Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) interacted and honoured the Next of Kin of Sepoy Ankush, Sena Medal (Posthumous), who had made the supreme sacrifice during the Galwan standoff on the Northern borders in June 2020. The COAS is scheduled to return to New Delhi on June 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

