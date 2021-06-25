2 arrested in former BJP corporator's murder case

Bengaluru, June 25 (PTI): The city police on Friday said they have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh after opening fire at them.

The arrested two - Peter and Surya - sustained injuries in their legs. The police shot them for resisting arrest and attacking the lawmen with sharp weapons.

Advertisement

Both the accused and injured police personnel are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Rekha Kadiresh (46) was hacked to death in broad daylight at Cottonpet here on Thursday.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said Peter and Surya have been hiding near Kamakshipalya and attacked the police team when it reached the spot. The two tried to flee by attacking the team.

He said the police have information about other people involved in the murder and would catch them soon.

The accused had been trusted associates of Kadiresh for several years now, Pant said.

Police said directions of CCTV cameras outside the BJP office where Rekha was attacked were altered by the culprits before the crime. However, information was gathered with the help of other cameras in the vicinity.

Rekha's husband Kadiresh was murdered in 2018. He was stabbed to death by two youth on February 7, 2018.

His killers had later surrendered before a city court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)