Fifteen U.N. peacekeepers, some German, wounded in northern Mali attack
Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:24 IST
Fifteen U.N. peacekeepers, including several from Germany, were wounded in northern Mali on Friday in an attack on their camp involving a vehicle-borne explosive, the U.N. mission in Mali and the German military said.
The attack targeted a temporary base set up by the peacekeepers near the village of Ichagara in northern Gao region, where Islamist insurgents linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State are active.
