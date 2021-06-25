Teen's murder on new year's eve: One of two accused gets bail

A sessions court in Mumbai on Friday granted bail to an 18-year-old girl who is an accused in the Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, while the rejecting the bail of another.

Kukreja (19) was found dead with severe injuries on the staircase of a residential building in Khar in the metropolis in the early hours of January 1 post a new year's eve party, where she had gone with the two accused, Diya Padalkar and Shree Jogdhankar.

Judge MM Umar on Friday granted bail to Padalkar and rejected the plea of Jogdhankar. The reasoned copy of the order has not been made available as yet.

Padalkar's lawyer, Ashok Mishra, told court his client was not involved in the matter, nor were there witnesses who had seen her harming Kukreja in any manner.

Moreover, nothing incriminating was found in the seizure made at the the building where the victim was found, Mishra said.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat opposed the bail pleas of both accused, saying the two had equal roles to play in the murder. This was Padalkar and Jogdhankar's second bail application.

Reacting to the court's order, Jogdhankar's lawyer, Mahesh Vaswani, said his client was innocent and that they would move the Bombay High Court soon.

Vaswani also accused police of suppressing video footage of the place where the incident occurred.

