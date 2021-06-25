Russia says Iran nuclear deal is 'within reach' -TASS
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said of Friday a nuclear deal with Iran is "within reach", the TASS news agency cited him as saying.
Iran and six world powers adjourned nuclear talks on Sunday for consultations in their capitals.
