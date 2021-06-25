Attack on troops on UN mission in Mali: Germans involved
PTI | Bamako | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:41 IST
- Country:
- Mali
Fifteen UN peacekeepers were injured when a temporary operational base in Mali was targeted with a vehicle bomb, the UN mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said Friday.
The incident occurred near the village of Ichagara in the region of Gao.
Advertisement
"Their evacuation is underway," MINUSMA said on Twitter.
Germany's military said that German troops were among those affected. It provided no further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prince Harry spreads news about Invictus Games in Germany
Germany plans tighter controls on COVID test centres - draft
India looks forward to working with Germany for free and open Indo-Pacific: Shringla
Pope rejects German cardinal's resignation over abuse scandal
Pope rejects German cardinal's resignation, urges reform