Attack on troops on UN mission in Mali: Germans involved

Fifteen UN peacekeepers were injured when a temporary operational base in Mali was targeted with a vehicle bomb, the UN mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said Friday.

The incident occurred near the village of Ichagara in the region of Gao.

"Their evacuation is underway," MINUSMA said on Twitter.

Germany's military said that German troops were among those affected. It provided no further details.

