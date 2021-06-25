UP: Mentally-challenged man dies after being beaten up by some persons

A mentally-challenged man died allegedly after being beaten up by some unidentified persons in Civil Lines area here, police said on Friday.

Khurshid Ahmad alias Pappu (30) had gone outside his home on June 22 but did not return, they said.

Later, his family came to know that he was badly beaten up by some persons and he was rushed in a serious condition to a hospital, where he died later, police said.

On Thursday, a purported video of the incident surfaced, following which an FIR for culpable homicide was registered on a complaint by his family members, they said.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said that Ahmad was injured when some persons beat him up badly.

An FIR has been registered against an accused, identified as Himanshu Pandey, and police are trying to arrest him, the SP said.

