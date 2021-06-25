Left Menu

Two held at Delhi airport for smuggling 1.3 kg gold concealed in mixer grinder: Customs

The Customs department arrested two men at the Indira Gandhi International Airport IGIA here for allegedly trying to smuggle in 1.3 kg gold worth around Rs 63 lakh by concealing it in a mixer grinder, according to a statement issued on Friday.A passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Wednesday, the Customs department said in its statement.On a detailed X-ray examination of the baggage, a suspicious image in one mixer grinder was observed.

Updated: 25-06-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:45 IST
Two held at Delhi airport for smuggling 1.3 kg gold concealed in mixer grinder: Customs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs department arrested two men at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here for allegedly trying to smuggle in 1.3 kg gold worth around Rs 63 lakh by concealing it in a mixer grinder, according to a statement issued on Friday.

A passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Wednesday, the Customs department said in its statement.

''On a detailed X-ray examination of the baggage, a suspicious image in one mixer grinder was observed. Dismantling the mixer grinder resulted in the recovery of four silver-coated gold pieces weighing 1.3 kg and having a tariff value of Rs 62.68 lakh which were ingeniously concealed in the mixer grinder,'' it said.

The gold was seized. The passenger and the receiver of the gold have been arrested in the case, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

