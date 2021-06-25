Left Menu

Absconder arrested after 15 years in UP

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:45 IST
Absconder arrested after 15 years in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A murder convict, absconding from the Central Jail in Varanasi since 2006, was arrested here on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Anil Singh near his village, Gaighat.

Singh, a former BSF constable, killed the head of his department when he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir in 1994, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tada said.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment and later the Allahabad High Court had granted him parole from October 12, 2005 to April 13, 2006. He was declared an absconder as he failed to report to his parole officer after the six-month bail.

A cash reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared on his arrest, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021