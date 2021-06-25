Junior clerk arrested by ACB for accepting bribe in Rajasthan
A junior clerk posted in the office of Chief Medical and Health Officer Jaipur-I was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) allegedly for taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 on Friday, an official said.
The accused clerk, Rakesh Kumar Katta, had demanded the bribe from a man to get him an ex-gratia amount on the death of his father who was a ration dealer due to COVID-19, he said.
The state government considers ration dealers as corona warriors and gives an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh on death due to COVID-19.
After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held while taking the bribe amount, he said.
