HC adjourns hearing on Kangana's plea seeking passport renewal

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on actor Kangana Ranaut's interim application seeking renewal of her passport to the next week.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and G A Sanap allowed Ranaut's counsel, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, to seek an urgent hearing on the application on Monday, June 28.

Advertisement

The bench also allowed advocate Hrishikesh Mundargi, lawyer for the producers of Ranaut's upcoming film, ''Dhakkad'', to be heard along with the actor.

Ranaut has filed the application saying she needs to travel to Budapest this month for the shooting of ''Dhakkad'', but the local passport authority refused to renew her passport on the ground that she has a case registered against her by suburban Bandra police for alleged hateful tweets.

On Friday, advocates Siddiquee and Mundargi said the shooting had been already scheduled and the producers were losing around Rs 15 lakh per day due to the delay because of the actor's inability to travel to Budapest.

The bench, however, said the court hours for the day were over. ''That does not mean we sit day and night, listening to matters for 24 hours. We are granting you liberty to move the court for urgent hearing (on Monday),'' the judges said.

On the previous hearing on June 15, another bench of the high court had said that Ranaut's plea was vague, and had directed her to make the local passport authority a party.

The Bandra police registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly `promoting enmity between communities' through some of their tweets last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)