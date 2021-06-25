Left Menu

Software entrepreneur John McAfee was not suicidal, widow says

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:48 IST
Software entrepreneur John McAfee was not suicidal, widow says
U.S. software mogul John McAfee was not suicidal, his widow Janice told reporters on Friday, adding that she blamed U.S. authorities for his death in a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the United States.

She said she wanted a thorough investigation on the circumstances of the death of her husband, which happened in his prison cell in Barcelona on Wednesday in what the authorities said was an apparent suicide.

McAfee's lawyer Javier Villalba said he would request a second autopsy at the request of the McAfee family.

