J-K Police recruits as constables, over 600 candidates who passed basic training course

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday recruited 604 candidates as constables at the attestation-cum-passing out parade held at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Talwara, Reasi, said Anil Kumar Katoch, Principal STC.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday recruited 604 candidates as constables at the attestation-cum-passing out parade held at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Talwara, Reasi, said Anil Kumar Katoch, Principal STC. This is the 15th batch of Basic Recruitment Training Course (BRTC), who completed their training course for recruitment as constables.

At the event, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh congratulated the passing out trainees on the successful completion of their training an advised them to perform their duties with sincerity and dedication and always remember what they have been taught in training while discharging of their duties. "Jammu and Kashmir has fought terrorism for 30 years. I am proud of where this fight against terrorism has reached with the assistance of Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). A little more push and hard work is required to achieve peace in Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said while addressing the audience.

Underlining the importance of training, the DGP observed that the training being imparted in all the training institutes needs to be upgraded on modern lines so as to counter any eventuality and the training should aim beyond the normal policing as police performs at the cutting edge of governance. DGP hoped that the passing out cadets will maintain high standards of professionalism and serve the people with a human touch. He further congratulated the parents of the trainees who had come to witness the 'graduation ceremony' of their wards for becoming a part of the Police family.

On this occasion, Sunil Kumar, a new recruit, was declared All-round best performer. He was conferred with a Selection Grade promotion. (ANI)

