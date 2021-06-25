Left Menu

South Western Army Commander reviews operational preparedness of Chetak Corps

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:52 IST
South Western Army Commander Lieutenant General AS Bhinder visited the formation of Chetak Corps undergoing training at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, a spokesperson said on Friday.

During his two-day visit, the commander reviewed the operational preparedness and mission reliability of the formation, witnessed live firing as well as skill evaluation of artillery and armoured regiments and all-weather combat power capability of formation, defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.

He exhorted all ranks to continue with their sustained hard work amidst the pandemic with due precautions and be ready to deal with any contingencies.

Lt General Bhinder interacted with the troops undergoing training and complimented them for their excellent training standards and operational readiness amidst the fight against the ongoing pandemic.

He also reiterated maintaining a high level of synergy between the man and machine as well as a high threshold of operational readiness in order to meet emerging challenges across the spectrum, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

