UP: Bike falls into Ganga canal, woman killed
A woman was killed while her husband was rescued after their bike fell into the Ganga canal near Sathedi village here, police said on Friday. The incident took place under Ratanpuri police station area on Thursday night when Shalu 23 and her husband Gaurav Tyagi were returning to Ghaziabad from Haridwar, they said. Police said the body of the woman has been recovered.
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman was killed while her husband was rescued after their bike fell into the Ganga canal near Sathedi village here, police said on Friday. The incident took place under Ratanpuri police station area on Thursday night when Shalu (23) and her husband Gaurav Tyagi were returning to Ghaziabad from Haridwar, they said. Police said the body of the woman has been recovered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IYC to immerse ashes of 500 Covid victims in Ganga at Haridwar
Probe needed to see if labs were ICMR-approved before empanellment, says Haridwar DM on Kumbh COVID test scam
58 pc of COVID-19 tests in Uttarakhand conducted in Haridwar during Kumbh Mela
Action will be taken if probe proves fake COVID-19 testing data during Mahakumbh:Haridwar Health Officer
Uttarakhand: Holy dip on Ganga Dussehra cancelled in Haridwar, district borders to be sealed on June 20