Left Menu

Maha land fraud: Absconding Mira Bhayander town planner held in Surat

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:15 IST
Maha land fraud: Absconding Mira Bhayander town planner held in Surat
  • Country:
  • India

A civic town planner from Mira Bhayander area of Thane district allegedly involved in a multi-crore rupee urban land ceiling fraud was arrested from Surat in Gujarat on Friday morning, police said.

Accused Dilip Gheware, a town planner posted with Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, along with others had fraudulently shown residential plots as agriculture ones to accumulate benefits under the ULC Act and in the process caused heavy losses by way of taxes etc to the state exchequer, a Thane Crime Branch official said.

''Gheware was absconding since the past two weeks and had also applied for anticipatory bail in the sessions court. He was held in the morning from Surat in Gujarat. This is the fourth arrest in the case since probe by the Crime Branch began on June 10 this year. Before this, five people were arrested and a charge sheet was filed against them in 2017,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Laxmikant Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021