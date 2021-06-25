Left Menu

UP: Five children hurt in celebratory firing

The children, aged 5 to 12, were playing nearby and received pellet injuries, police said, adding that Archana 8 and Ayush 5 were seriously injured and referred to a Gorakhpur medical college for treatment. The other children injured in the incident have been identified as Rajan 6, Ragini 7 and Satyam 12.The SP said Nukul Yadav has been arrested.

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:19 IST
UP: Five children hurt in celebratory firing
Five children were injured in a celebratory firing at Ashrafpur village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place during a function held to celebrate the birth of a child on Thursday night.

A man, identified as Nakul Yadav, fired in the air from a countrymade pistol, SP Kaustubh said. The children, aged 5 to 12, were playing nearby and received pellet injuries, police said, adding that Archana (8) and Ayush (5) were seriously injured and referred to a Gorakhpur medical college for treatment. The other children injured in the incident have been identified as Rajan (6), Ragini (7) and Satyam (12).

The SP said Nukul Yadav has been arrested. Police have registered a case against him under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and provisions of the Arms act, Dhanghata SHO Rohit Prasad said.

