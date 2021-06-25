Ghana no longer faces increased monitoring over money laundering, says watchdog

Global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog FATF said on Friday that Ghana was no longer under its increased monitoring process but said other nations were now on that list.

"The FATF congratulated Ghana for the significant progress it has made," the Financial Action Task Force said in a statement, adding that Haiti, Malta, the Philippines and South Sudan were "new jurisdictions subject to increased monitoring".

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)