Ghana no longer faces increased monitoring over money laundering, says watchdog
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:23 IST
- Country:
- France
Global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog FATF said on Friday that Ghana was no longer under its increased monitoring process but said other nations were now on that list.
"The FATF congratulated Ghana for the significant progress it has made," the Financial Action Task Force said in a statement, adding that Haiti, Malta, the Philippines and South Sudan were "new jurisdictions subject to increased monitoring".
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Financial Action Task Force
- FATF
- Haiti
- Malta
- South Sudan
- Ghana
- Philippines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
‘Unprecedented’ rise in gang violence across Haiti’s capital displaces thousands
FATF to take stock of Pak’s progress on implementation of its action plan next week
Political impasse in Haiti, amid rising humanitarian needs, ahead of crucial elections
Payments System Operators: RBI imposes restrictions on new entities from non-FATF compliant jurisdictions
Pakistan remains on FATF 'grey list' as it fails to prosecute leaders of proscribed terrorist groups