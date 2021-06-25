Left Menu

Cop commits suicide in MP's Sagar district

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:26 IST
Cop commits suicide in MP's Sagar district
A 28-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of this home in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Friday.

Sub-inspector Gulendra Temre, who was posted in Banda town, hanged himself using a rope tied to a hook of a ceiling fan at his residence on Thursday night, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh Kushwaha said.

Prima facie, it appears that he may have taken the extreme step as he was suffering from depression, the official said.

While no suicide note was found at the scene, a case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.

