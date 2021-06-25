Left Menu

Anurag Thakur announces tax concessions for payment towards COVID-19 treatment, ex-gratia

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday announced tax concessions to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 and said the amount paid for medical treatment to an employee by the employer or to a person by any person on account of coronavirus for 2019-20 and subsequent year won't be taxed in hands of an employee or the beneficiary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:27 IST
Anurag Thakur announces tax concessions for payment towards COVID-19 treatment, ex-gratia
Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday announced tax concessions to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 and said the amount paid for medical treatment to an employee by the employer or to a person by any person on account of coronavirus for 2019-20 and subsequent year won't be taxed in hands of an employee or the beneficiary. The minister announced measures related to tax concessions for payment towards COVID treatment or death.

Thakur told ANI that ex-gratia payment by the employer to an employee's family or by any person to any other person's family on the death of employee or any other person on account of COVID-19 for 2019-20 or subsequent year will be tax exempted. Ex-gratia from any other person has been restricted to Rs 10 lakh.

"Amount paid for medical treatment to an employee by employer or to a person by any person on account of COVID for 2019-20 and subsequent year won't be taxed in hands of employee or beneficiary," he said. "Ex-gratia payment by an employer to an employee's family or by any person to any other person's family on the death of employee, any other person on account of COVID for FY 19-20 or subsequent yr will be tax exempted. Ex-gratia from any other person to be restricted to Rs 10 lakh," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021