Smack valued at more than Rs 1 crore seized in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:27 IST
Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district have seized 1.1 kg smack valued at Rs 1.10 crore, officials said on Friday.

During a random vehicle check, police intercepted a car carrying the drug, Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav said.

The consignment brought from Barreily was seized and two peddlers, Javed and Mubarik, were arrested, the SP said, adding two others – Meharban and Pervez – managed to escape. A case was registered against the four accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

