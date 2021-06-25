Smack valued at more than Rs 1 crore seized in UP

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district have seized 1.1 kg smack valued at Rs 1.10 crore, officials said on Friday.

During a random vehicle check, police intercepted a car carrying the drug, Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav said.

Advertisement

The consignment brought from Barreily was seized and two peddlers, Javed and Mubarik, were arrested, the SP said, adding two others – Meharban and Pervez – managed to escape. A case was registered against the four accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)