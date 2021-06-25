Left Menu

HC orders issuance of notice in defeated TMC leader's election petition

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:30 IST
HC orders issuance of notice in defeated TMC leader's election petition
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered issuance of notice to necessary parties in connection with a petition by Trinamool Congress leader Sangram Kumar Dolai challenging the election of Ashoke Dinda of the BJP from the Moyna assembly constituency.

Taking up the election petition by Dolai, the TMC candidate defeated by Dinda, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh noted that prima facie, a case has been made out for issuance of notice.

Dinda, a former India cricketer, won by a margin of 1260 votes from Moyna.

Submitting before the court, Dolai's advocate S K Chakraborty alleged that the BJP candidate of Moyna had suppressed facts and furnished false information while filing his nomination.

He also alleged that corrupt practices were adopted by Dinda during the process of election.

Petitioner Dolai was present before the court through virtual mode during the hearing of his petition.

Dolai is one of the five TMC leaders, including party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who filed election petitions before the high court after losing the poll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021