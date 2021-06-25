Left Menu

Deshmukh is being harassed out of frustration: Sharad Pawar on ED action

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil is an achiever, he can do things hitherto unseen and unheard of, so we are not surprised, Pawar said.He was speaking after a program where former Union minister Subodh Mohite joined the NCP along with his supporters.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:52 IST
Deshmukh is being harassed out of frustration: Sharad Pawar on ED action
  • Country:
  • India

There was an attempt to harass Anil Deshmukh out of ''frustration'' as the investigation against him and his family has not revealed anything, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the former's properties.

The ED on Friday searched Deshmukh's houses in Nagpur and Mumbai. Deshmukh, an NCP leader, resigned as Maharashtra home minister in the aftermath of corruption allegations leveled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

''Earlier some (Central) agencies had showered loving attention on the businesses of his son....As far as I know, they did not find anything. So out of frustration, there is attempt to see if he (Anil Deshmukh) can be harassed in any other way,'' Pawar said. ''All these things are not new to us. Anil Deshmukh is not the first (to face such action). A new trend of using power has been shown by those who are in power. There is no need to talk about that issue anymore. We are not at all worried about it,'' Pawar told reporters here.

Asked about the state BJP passing a resolution to seek CBI inquiry against NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab, Pawar said this was novel.

''A national party passing a resolution to demand probe against the leaders of an opposition party was unheard of. (State BJP chief) Chandrakant Patil is an achiever, he can do things hitherto unseen and unheard of, so we are not surprised,'' Pawar said.

He was speaking after a program where former Union minister Subodh Mohite joined the NCP along with his supporters. Mohite has been with various other parties earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021