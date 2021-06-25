Anitlia bomb scare-Hiran murder case: NIA custody of 2 accused extended

A special court in Mumbai on Friday sent former policeman Sunil Mane to judicial custody in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, while it extended NIA custody of accused Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav till July 1.

Mane was held in April, while Shelar and Jadhav were arrested on June 11.

While Mane was in judicial custody earlier, the National Investigation Agency probing the case had sought his remand again to confront him with the accused recently arrested, which was granted, and at the end of this period on Friday, he, along with Shelar and Jadhav were produced before Judge PR Sitre.

While seeking the extension of remand of Shelar and Jadhav, the NIA had said the two had fled after the car used in Hiran's murder was found, and the duo had gone to Delhi and a few other places before being held in Latur in Maharashtra.

The probe agency told court the duo were also in touch with someone through social media, and there was need to find out who was funding their movements.

The case pertains to an explosives-laden SUV being found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence on February 25, and a Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who claimed this vehicle was stolen from his possession, being found dead in a creek on March 5.

So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case.

