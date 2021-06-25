Canada puts U.S. right-wing Three Percenters militia group on terror list

The Canadian government officially named the U.S. right-wing militia group Three Percenters a terrorist entity on Friday, saying it had an active presence in Canada and could threaten national security.

Earlier this month U.S. prosecutors obtained a conspiracy indictment against six men associated with the Three Percenters, the latest in a series of such charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)