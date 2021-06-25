Canada puts U.S. right-wing Three Percenters militia group on terror list
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:36 IST
The Canadian government officially named the U.S. right-wing militia group Three Percenters a terrorist entity on Friday, saying it had an active presence in Canada and could threaten national security.
Earlier this month U.S. prosecutors obtained a conspiracy indictment against six men associated with the Three Percenters, the latest in a series of such charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot by former President Donald Trump's supporters.
