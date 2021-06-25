Left Menu

Sub-inspector detained for suspected murder of woman

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:37 IST
Udhagamandalam, June 25 (PTI): A sub-inspector (SI) attached to Q branch police was on Friday detained for interrogation in connection with the death of a 53-year-old woman at Kandhal near here.

The 55-year-old SI today called up the relatives of the woman with whom he had an illicit relationship and told them she had died of Covid-19, police said.

He took the body in a car to the house of her relatives to perform the last rites, the police said.

On seeing blood stains on the body, the kin grew suspicious and informed the police.

Senior police officials arrived and took the SI to an undisclosed place for interrogation, they said.

