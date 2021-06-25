Sub-Inspector held in TN for sexually abusing minor girl

A 38 year-old Sub-Inspector was arrested here on Friday for sexually assaulting a 15-year old girl, while the teenager's mother and her aunt were held for abetment, police said.

The SI, following his arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections under the IPC, was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody, a senior police official told PTI.

The girl's mother and aunt were also arrested and remanded to custody for offences, including abetment,he added.

According to the complaint lodged with police, the SI began visiting the girl's house after he befriended her mother last year while on ''bandobust'' duty in an area (where she was employed) during the first wave of COVID-19.

The policeman used obscene words, touched the girl inappropriately, hugged her and for about a year, she was repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed, also right in front of her mother.

When the juvenile protested, her mother and 'Periyamma,' (mother's elder sister) said they ''received Rs 50,000'' from the policeman and asked her to ''cooperate'' with him.

As she did not budge, the SI began directly intimidating her and threatened to book her father in a false case and send him to prison if she did not have sleep with him.

Unable to bear the harassment any more, she attempted suicide last month, after which her father took her to a private hospital for treatment.

