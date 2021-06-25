Left Menu

NCB arrests 2 in Nepal-linked charas trafficking racket

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:49 IST
NCB arrests 2 in Nepal-linked charas trafficking racket
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NCB on Friday claimed to have busted a Nepal-linked narcotics ring with the arrest of a 51-year-old woman from Bihar and a man from Haryana, and the seizure of over 12 kg handmade cannabis or charas.

The two were arrested by officials of the Delhi zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday from Panipat and Karnal in Haryana.

The woman, who was the 'carrier' of the drugs consignment, hails from the East Champaran district of Bihar, and the 40-year-old man, who was supposed to receive it, is from Karnal.

''The two persons told us that the main supplier of charas is a Nepal-based man. We are not disclosing his name at present as the investigation is progressing,'' NCB Deputy Director (operations) K P S Malhotra said.

He said the narcotics was being trafficked to Delhi and the national capital region from Nepal via Bihar.

Officials said they found that the Karnal man is married to a Nepal-based woman, and it is through her that he came in contact with another local and began drug trafficking.

The estimated value of the seized 12.5 kg charas is around Rs 2 crore in the international market, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021