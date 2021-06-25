NCB arrests 2 in Nepal-linked charas trafficking racket

The NCB on Friday claimed to have busted a Nepal-linked narcotics ring with the arrest of a 51-year-old woman from Bihar and a man from Haryana, and the seizure of over 12 kg handmade cannabis or charas.

The two were arrested by officials of the Delhi zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday from Panipat and Karnal in Haryana.

The woman, who was the 'carrier' of the drugs consignment, hails from the East Champaran district of Bihar, and the 40-year-old man, who was supposed to receive it, is from Karnal.

''The two persons told us that the main supplier of charas is a Nepal-based man. We are not disclosing his name at present as the investigation is progressing,'' NCB Deputy Director (operations) K P S Malhotra said.

He said the narcotics was being trafficked to Delhi and the national capital region from Nepal via Bihar.

Officials said they found that the Karnal man is married to a Nepal-based woman, and it is through her that he came in contact with another local and began drug trafficking.

The estimated value of the seized 12.5 kg charas is around Rs 2 crore in the international market, they said.

